Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 1,959 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $186,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

