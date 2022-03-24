Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.
NET opened at $117.59 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.71.
Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
