Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,568,313. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $117.59 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.