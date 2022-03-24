Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.68

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.68 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.70). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.70), with a volume of 9 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)
