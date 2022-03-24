AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.47. 250,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,846. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,314.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

