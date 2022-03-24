AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 139.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

