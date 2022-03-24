Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Afya has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Afya by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Afya by 2,298.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 280,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Afya by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

