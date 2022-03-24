Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $164,814.10 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of A opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.