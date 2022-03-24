Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $61.33. Approximately 25,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,753,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.