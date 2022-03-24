Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.26. Agora shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 31,369 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on API. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

