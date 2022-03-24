Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) PT Lowered to $12.50

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. Agrify has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agrify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agrify by 278.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

