Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.56.

APD stock opened at $235.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

