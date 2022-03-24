Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

