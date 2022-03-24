Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.43.

ALRM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

