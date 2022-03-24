Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $79.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.81. 63,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

