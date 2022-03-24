Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.96. 6,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

