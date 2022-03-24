Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $59,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

