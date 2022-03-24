Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

ALGS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 163.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.