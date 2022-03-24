Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $25.89

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $25.11. Alkermes shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 10,977 shares changing hands.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

