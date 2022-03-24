Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.47. Allbirds shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 15,832 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

