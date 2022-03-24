Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ALLE traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

