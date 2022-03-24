Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
ALNA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
