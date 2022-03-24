Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

ALNA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

