Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 441,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

