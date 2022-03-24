Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.25

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €206.25 ($226.65) and traded as high as €215.90 ($237.25). Allianz shares last traded at €212.85 ($233.90), with a volume of 1,109,732 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.83 ($274.54).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
