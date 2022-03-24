Allworth Financial LP Acquires 199 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.49 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average of $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

