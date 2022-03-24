Allworth Financial LP Buys 27 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

Shares of GWW opened at $504.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.08 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

