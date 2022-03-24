Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDW. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,950,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 47,431 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period.
Shares of BNDW opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.