Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 915,248 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

