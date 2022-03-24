Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 5,111 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 904,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 232,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,162 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 646,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 362,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEED opened at $24.34 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

