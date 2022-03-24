Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

