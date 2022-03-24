Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,491 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

