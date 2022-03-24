Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

