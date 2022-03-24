Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

