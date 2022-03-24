Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 4,295 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

