Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,091 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.50. 11,266,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.