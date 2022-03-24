American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:ACC opened at $54.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.05 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

