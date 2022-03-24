Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $579.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.42 million and the lowest is $555.11 million. Air Lease reported sales of $474.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $87,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $44,351,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $17,141,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $17,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

