Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.41). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 285,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,829. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

