Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

