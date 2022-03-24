Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 152,988 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

