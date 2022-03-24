Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $114.48 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,421. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 136.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.