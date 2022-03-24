Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Farfetch by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 344,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Farfetch by 63.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 126,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

