Analysts Expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,066. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.