Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

