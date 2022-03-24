Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,176. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

