Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.22 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $84.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $626.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $640.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 97 shares of company stock valued at $113,588. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,411.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,956. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,217.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.