Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report $60.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.36 million to $60.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UpHealth.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 390,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

