Analysts Issue Forecasts for F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.