Analysts Offer Predictions for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATD. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$52.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

