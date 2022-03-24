Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.15 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

