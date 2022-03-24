Analysts Set Expectations for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

